Khloe Kardashian is speaking up more than she has before when it comes to her current standing with her baby father and ex, Tristan Thomspon. Things began after the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Khloe was gifted a diamond necklace from Tristan that her best friend Malika Haqqq helped to pick out. After Khloe clapped back to those hating on her friend for the move, the 25-year-old has now posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram story on the latter.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khloe made it clear that she holds no "negative or hateful feelings" towards anyone because life is to short. "We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't," she added.

"I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend." Khloe ended her post with wishful words on how she wants people to be more kind and forgiving and how she "craves peace."

Who thinks she's prepping the world for her and Tristan to get back together?