Khloe Kardashian isn't here for the hate that's coming in aimed at her best friend Malika Haqq. On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson gifted Khloe with a diamond necklace that Malika admitted she helped him pick. “[Tristan] asked for help to surprise you with something. … He wanted to give you something, do something nice for you,” Malika told Khloe.



Later in the episode, Malika and her (former?) man O.T. Genasis chatted with Khloe and admitted that they think she and Tristan weren't fully over and Scott Disick even echoed the same sentiments. The latter is what led a number of viewers to sound off on Twitter, slamming Malika for her comments. "Malika or Khadija trying to say a diamond necklace can be the first step into fixing what Tristan did to Khloe? Whewww lmao I dunno man," one user wrote.

Khloe wasn't here for the negative reviews of her friendship and sent out a number of tweets defending her friends, reminding everyone that they don't know the full story. "I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all," Khloe wrote.

She added: "Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about."