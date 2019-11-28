While it's very clear that Tristan Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not dating, it's even more clear that he's still thirsting for his ex Khloe Kardashian. Tristan has been reigning supreme when it comes to the most thirsty comments Khloe pulls in on her Instagram feed and the 28-year-old NBA player is seemingly nowhere close to being done.

Khloe came through with a new post to her feed that sees her showcasing her Good American brand and by no surprise, her ex and baby daddy dropped off an adoring note. "WOW! PERFECTION!" he wrote.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” a source said of Tristan's mindset when it comes to his ex. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.” They added: “Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Khloe has made it clear in the past that she can never hate Tristan since he helped to create their beautiful daughter, True. "People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that to hate any individual," she said.