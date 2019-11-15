It's clear that Tristan Thompson is gunning for his ex since the NBA player has been hitting up Khloe Kardashian's comment section and posting all kinds of sweet words about her on Instagram. The duo broke up for a second-time months ago after Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend.

PEOPLE now confirms that Tristan really is trying to get back with Khloe but she's simply not interested. “It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” a source told the publication of Tristan's mindset. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

The source added: “Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

A while back Khloe responded to a post on Instagram, making it clear that she could never hate Tristan despite everything they've been through.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that to hate any individual," she wrote. "Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!"