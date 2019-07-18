Khloe Kardashian has been through the wringer when it comes it comes to Tristan Thompson's cheating ways. Unfortunately, all of Tristan's mishaps have been publicized, forcing Khloe to deal with the hardships among everyone's comments and suggestion on her private life. The last straw for Khloe was when Tristan locked lips with Jordyn Woods forcing her to end things with the NBA player, staying on good terms only for the sake of their daughter, True.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While you might think that Khloe hates Tristan, she's come through to announce that she doesn't since he's given her the most precious gift she could ask for. An Instagram user shared an image of True and Tristan side by side with a caption that reads: "I know Khloé hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him."

The post prompted Khloe to reply with the following: "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! [prayer hands]."