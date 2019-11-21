Not only did Megan Thee Stallion wake up to realize she didn't get recognized by the Grammys at all this time around, the rapper was also made aware that her name was tied up in gossip. On Wednesday, rumors began circulating that Megan was secretly dating Tristan Thompson and he allegedly invited her to his Cleveland Cavaliers game in New York City.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan and Jordyn Woods have become good friends, so it's only assumed that someone decided to entangle the Houston rapper's name in the controversy with Jordyn, Tristan, and Tristan's ex Khloé Kardashian. However, Megan took to social media to shut down the gossip by tweeting, "Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friends Ej."

Additionally, a sportswriter wrote that Tristan wouldn't be playing during the game and a Twitter user stated that Megan "must've wore the boy out." She quickly checked him by responding, "What In the f*ck are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making sh*t up I don’t even know that n*gga," she said. "If I ain't claiming him he ain't mine ...SIMPLE."