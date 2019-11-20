It's that time of the year when the Academy shares its list of nominees for the Grammys. Of course, there were many grievances about the nominations, especially when it pertained to hip-hop. There were two artists with massive years that seemingly got snubbed for Best New Artist.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion have had a wild run this year. "Cash Shit," "Suge," and "Big Ole Freak" undoubtedly took over the airwaves and the streets all year. Needless to say, they've become to of the hottest breakout stars of the year in any genre. However, people were left scratching their heads earlier today when it was revealed that neither artist was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys. With the amount of success both artists have seen musically, fans were justifiably upset about this.

DaBaby does have a few other nominations under his belt this year. "Suge" was nominated twice for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Megan, unfortunately, wasn't nominated in a single category. With her new album set to drop next year, perhaps 2021 will be her year.

The Best New Artist category didn't have a whole lot of hip-hop representation with the exception of Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank And The Bangas, and Yola fill up the rest of that category.

