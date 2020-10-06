Trey Songz taps Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and more for "Back Home."
Amid a recent Coronavirus diagnosis,Trey Songz moves forward with the upcoming release of his new album, Back Home. With the album slated to arrive on Friday, Trey has decided to give fans a quick preview of what they're in for today, with the release of the album's tracklist.
The album contains 22 songs, with features coming from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Davido. Summer Walker appears on the title track and lead single, "Back Home." His response to George Floyd's death and the other senseless murders of black men, "2020 Riots: How Many Times," is also included on the album.
Check out the full tracklist below.
On the other end of the spectrum, Trey has been involved in recent gossip-y scandal with a friend of Celina Powell making controversial allegations against the singer, which did elicit a response from Trey, although it also resulted in the past being trudged up. Trey took it all in stride.
Back Home Tracklist
1. Be My Guest
2. Save It
3. Hands On
4. Lost & Found
5. Circles
6. Round & Round
7. Two Ways
8. Hit Different
9. Cats Got My Tongue
10. Back Home feat. Summer Walker
11. On Top Of Me
12. On Call feat. Ty Dolla $ign
13. Nobody's Watchin
14. Sleepless Nights feat. Davido
15. GLA
16. Rain feat. Swae Lee
17. Tug of War
18. All This Love
19. OG Lovelude
20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times
21. I Know A Love
22. NoahLove