Trey Songz Celebrates Black Love In Visual To "Circles" Single

Erika Marie
August 14, 2020 02:38
The R&B single delivers his new song "Circles" along with its love-centered music video.


Right on time as promised, Trey Songz drops off his new single "Circles" along with its music video. The inspiration behind the track is "Black Love," according to the R&B singer, as he says it's something that is underrepresented or misrepresented in the media. "The video for Circles is amazing, directed by @mahaneela.jpg we centered it around black love and some of [the] circles we go through in relationships," he wrote in a caption to the video's trailer on Instagram.

Trey Songz has been using his platform in recent months to highlight Black culture as he posts clips of "Karens," moments from protests, police brutality, or facts about Black history. It's been rumored that he's readying his eighth studio album, his first project since 2017's Tremaine the Album, so check out "Circles" and let us know if you're looking forward to more from Trey Songz.

Quotable Lyrics

If you're lookin' for closure, don't take it closer
No matter how hard we try, we can't say it's over
We goin' in circles
Keep goin' in circles
You know we're just gon' do this over and over, over and over

