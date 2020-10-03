Trey Songz Brings The Vibes With New Single "Two Ways"

Trey Songz has been in the r&b world for a long time now so it's no surprise that he has an extensive fanbase that is always waiting for his next release. His voice is one that many grew up with, so it makes sense that his releases always generate excitement. This is especially true on his new track "Two Ways" which he originally previewed on Instagram Live.

In this track, Trey sings over a gorgeous guitar-laced instrumental which is full of nice subtle accentuations. Meanwhile, the artist uses his signature voice to tell a story about a girl he is trying to pursue. It's a classic formula for an r&b song and on "Two Ways" it works to perfection.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never been the one to play the fool

Always been the one to keep it cool

I'm a player, got me breakin' rules

Ever since I fÐµll in love with you

Keep it one hunnid like thÐµ proof

Drinkin' all night, please excuse