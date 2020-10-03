mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz Brings The Vibes With New Single "Two Ways"

Alexander Cole
October 03, 2020 15:01
421 Views
50
1
Image via Trey SongzImage via Trey Songz
Image via Trey Songz

Two Ways
Trey Songz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trey Songz is back with a brand new slow jam.


Trey Songz has been in the r&b world for a long time now so it's no surprise that he has an extensive fanbase that is always waiting for his next release. His voice is one that many grew up with, so it makes sense that his releases always generate excitement. This is especially true on his new track "Two Ways" which he originally previewed on Instagram Live.

In this track, Trey sings over a gorgeous guitar-laced instrumental which is full of nice subtle accentuations. Meanwhile, the artist uses his signature voice to tell a story about a girl he is trying to pursue. It's a classic formula for an r&b song and on "Two Ways" it works to perfection.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never been the one to play the fool
Always been the one to keep it cool
I'm a player, got me breakin' rules
Ever since I fÐµll in love with you
Keep it one hunnid like thÐµ proof
Drinkin' all night, please excuse

Trey Songz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  1
  421
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trey Songz Two Ways new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trey Songz Brings The Vibes With New Single "Two Ways"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject