Trey Songz Shares Quarantine Video For "Back Home" Single Ft. Summer Walker

Proud papa Trey Songz continues to show off his baby boy Noah. The singer released a visual to accompany his new song "Back Home" featuring Summer Walker and it showed Trey enjoying quality time with his little one. The music video is a series of clips that highlight how a few of Trey Songz's famous friends are handling the quarantine. Whether they're working out, having karaoke nights with kids, drinking wine out of the bottle, or just loved up with their Quarantine Baes, people have been making the most of their time in lockdown.

"One thing that’s certain is that we are right now in times that none of us have ever experienced," Trey wrote in a comment to the video. "I thought it would be special to put together a time capsule of both my intimate and extended family living through what we would have never imagined. From my home to yours, my new single Back Home ft Summer Walker 🙏🏾." Check it out and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

You must have took off with the chauffeur

You put the bags all in the trunk

I saw the Bentley pulling over

I guess this is what you want