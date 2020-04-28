Before calling it a night, Trey Songz has a message for those hitting up the mother of his son. Baby Noah, Trey Songz's son, recently celebrated his first birthday. "1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son. ❤️," the singer-songwriter wrote in a caption to a photo of his little one on Instagram.

In a surprise move, Trey later popped up on his social media and revealed Noah's mother to the world. Since sharing that he'd become a father, Trey had kept the woman's identity under wraps, but last week he shared a series of family pictures with her. It didn't take long for internet sleuths to find out who she is and according to Hollywood Life, Caro is a dancer from New York City who worked at Lust and Starenders.

"I’m obsessed," Trey Songz wrote in a caption of his growing family. "We did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma."

On Monday (April 27) evening, Trey recognized that since revealing Caro to the public, people have been reaching out in droves. However, if you knew her and are attempting to get in contact, you might find someone else on the other end of the line. "My babymumma said her old number prob boomin. Sleep well 💤," the singer wrote on Instagram. It's still unclear if Trey Songz and Caro Colon are in a relationship, but even if they aren't, his respect for her is obvious. Peep some pics below.

