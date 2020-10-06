Fans are wishing Trey Songz a speedy recovery after the singer took to Instagram to share that he's been diagnosed with COVID-19. News reports have been inundated with stories about the outbreak that occurred at the White House as President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, aides, and politicians have come forward to share their positive coronavirus test results. On Instagram, Trey Songz spoke directly to his followers in a video where he shared that he, too, had recently learned that he had COVID-19, and he urged the public to take the virus seriously.



Lisa Lake / Stringer / Getty Images

"Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," said Songz. "I've taken many tests as I've been protesting, food drives—of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive." He added that 7.5 million Americans "have contracted COVID [and] one out of a thousand Black people have died from it."

"I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," Trey Songz added. "I don't know how many of y'all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So, I've always taken it serious. And if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don't be like the president." Check out his video below.