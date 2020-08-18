Ever since he became a father, Trey Songz hasn't stopped sharing adorable images of his baby boy Noah. Like many first-time dads, Trey has posted about dedicating his life to his little one, and he wanted to make sure that he wasn't just carrying his son in his heart, but on his skin, as well. The R&B singer recently got a massive tattoo of Noah's face inked on his bod, and he shared photos of his new tattoo with the world.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"My boy with me forever courtesy of @kattatgirl 🖤," Trey wrote on IG. His tattoo artist, Katrina Jackson, responded in his comments. "Such a pleasure. He is such a cutie and I’m so happy for you on your new journey into fatherhood! Thank you Trey ❤️."

If Kat's name sounds familiar, it's because she was once a featured cast member on VH1's Black Ink Crew Chicago. Before relocating and opening her own shop in Beverly Hills, Kat exited the show among drama about an alleged affair with Ryan Henry. She's since kept a low profile as she continues to amass more celebrity clientele. Check out Trey Songz's tattoo of his son below and let us know if Kat knocked it out of the park with this one.