2018 was a bountiful year, and the true holder of "Album Of The Year" has been widely debated across the board. Here at HNHH, we bestowed the prestigious honor to J. Cole's KOD, with Travis Scott's Astroworld securing the second position. Yet there remain many who feel La Flame deserved the crown, and thus his accolades continue to stack. Last night, at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center, Travis Scott found himself receiving the "Album Of The Year" prize at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Image

In the process, Scott's ambitious album beat out a slew of competitors, including Meek Mill's Championships, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You, DJ Khaled's Father Of Asahd, the Dreamville camp's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, and Tyler, The Creator's Igor. A curious mix to be sure, but such is the way of the BET Hip-Hop Awards. In any case, Travis took home to trophy, a win befitting of his album's ambitious scope.

Congratulations to the winners and nominees, and should you be looking to refresh your memory on Tuesday night's ceremony, check the full list of winners right here. For other notable moments, check out Billy Ray Cyrus dedicating his "Old Town Road" win to Nipsey Hussle, as well as a performance from YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, and Rapsody.