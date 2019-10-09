The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards may be over, but the performances still have tongues wagging. We've covered a few highlights in other articles throughout Tuesday evening, but here are others that were just as captivating from Rapsody, YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak, and Chance The Rapper.

Fans both at the award ceremony and watching online were moved by Chance's "Sun Come Down" performance. Many people shared that they were all in their feelings with his minimal presentation while others poked fun at the lyrical mentions of the rapper's wife. The "Rich N*gga Problems" collaborative performance by YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak was a vastly different energy as the two artists visually turned the clock back and took things to the block.

Rapsody brought the heat, literally, with her fiery solo performances of "Nina" and "Serena." The North Carolina emcee is a powerful force in the rap game and showed that she's able to stand alone, if need be, and let her talents speak for themselves. There were plenty of noteworthy live performances at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, including Lil Kim's tribute as the I Am Hip Hop Awards recipient, so sound off in the comments and let us know if there were any that were particularly impressive—or disappointing.