Billy Ray Cyrus a real one. Last night during the BET Hip Hop Awards the country singer won “best collab” for his feature on Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road,” and he decided to dedicate his win to the late Nipsey Hustle.

Billy sent a tweet out last night thanking BET for their recognition of “Old town Road,” which was the #1 record for 19 weeks straight, as well making him feel “welcomed” in the community.

“Thank you @BET @HipHopAwards for Best Collab win. You kept #OTR at No. 1 for 19 weeks. More importantly, you made me feel welcomed into your home & world,” he tweeted before dedicating his win to the late great Nipsey Hussle, who he acknowledges was a "legend.”

“Dedicating this win to Mr. @NipseyHussle - a legend gone way too soon.”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus weren’t the only big winners of the night however. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Travis Scott are some of the other names that walked out with multiple wins last night. In fact, Travis took home Album Of The Year with Astroworld. Peep the list of winners right here if you missed it.