dedicate
- MusicBilly Ray Cyrus Dedicates His BET Hip Hop Award Win To Nipsey Hussle“Dedicating this win to Mr. NipseyHussle - a legend gone way too soon.” - Billy Ray Cyrus.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPapoose & Remy Ma Dedicate New Song To Unborn Child With "The Golden Child"Listen to Papoose & Remy Ma's new song "The Golden Child" featuring Angelica Villa.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne "Tha Carter V" Songs Dominate Top 5 On Billboard Streaming Songs ChartLil Wayne is officially back to dominating the charts.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Performs “Dedicate” On Jimmy FallonWatch Lil Wayne perform his "Carter V" song "Dedicate" on Jimmy Fallon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Honor Aretha Franklin During "On The Run II" Detroit ConcertThe Carters honor the soul diva during their tour.By Zaynab
- MusicMacklemore Dedicates Performance Of "Otherside" To His "Sister" Demi Lovato"I know what it's like to slip. I know what it's like to relapse."By Chantilly Post