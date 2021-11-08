Travis Scott is already facing multiple lawsuits following this weekend's tragic incident at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Eight people lost their lives at the concert, and over three hundred others suffered injuries after a crowd surge led to hundreds being trampled. Videos have surfaced online showing firsthand accounts of the tragedy, which looked absolutely horrific. People were piled on top of one another and some festivalgoers even prevented a clear path for emergency vehicles by dancing on top of ambulances making their way to people in need.

Scott has been accused of "inciting mayhem" during the concert in one lawsuit that was filed this week, and another lawsuit points to a tweet made by the rapper, which seemingly encourages people who weren't able to get tickets to Astroworld to still try and sneak in.



"NAW AND WE STILL SNEAKING THE WILD ONES IN," wrote Scott in a since-deleted tweet from May 2021, which was sent out after it was reported that the festival had sold out. Manuel Souza's lawsuit claims that this tweet "recklessly encouraged fans to breach the barriers and otherwise actively encouraged a culture of violence."

As seen in one viral video from the festival, crowds rushed through an entrance barrier and dozens tripped over each other as fans bolted into the sold-out show. With over 50,000 confirmed attendees, the grounds were filled completely. There were widespread reports of overcrowding, and some fans in attendance have shared harrowing details of their experiences, noting how difficult it was to breathe in the crowd. There have also been reports of somebody in the audience who may have injected people with drugs, with one security guard alleging that he was stabbed in the neck with a syringe.

Scott has an unfortunate history of things going massively wrong at his concerts. Back in 2017, a fan was paralyzed at his New York show after being thrown off a balcony at Terminal 5. The fan, Kyle Green, issued a statement about the Astroworld tragedy through his lawyer, saying, "He’s devastated and heartbroken for the families of those who were killed and for those individuals who were severely injured. He’s even more incensed by the fact that it could have been avoided had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about inciting people to behave in such a reckless manner."

We will continue to keep you updated on what happens next in this developing story.



