Many are expecting dozens of lawsuits targeted toward Travis Scott and the organizers of his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas at NRG Park after what happened this weekend. Eight people, including a fourteen-year-old child, lost their lives at the event after a massive crowd surge led to attendees being trampled. There are reports that over three hundred people were injured.

23-year-old Texas resident Kristian Paredes is among those that were seriously injured at Astrofest, and he has officially filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, and more for "inciting mayhem" at the concert. Paredes is being repped by Thomas J. Henry Law.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

This comes after a separate lawsuit was filed by Houston man Manuel Souza, who accused Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others of being responsible for the tragedy.

According to Paredes' lawsuit, he felt an immediate "push" at the front of the general admission area when Travis Scott got on stage. "The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored," says the paperwork. According to reports, the lawsuit mentions Scott "inciting mayhem" at previous concerts and events. Paredes also says Drake had a hand in making things worse.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images -- Candles are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas

"As Drake came onstage alongside Travis Scott he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott’s prior conduct," it states in the documents.

Houston Police Department has named the deceased victims from Astroworld Festival, including 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, 27-year-old Danish Baig, 21-year-olds Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek, 23-year-old Rudy Pena, and others.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding the Astroworld Festival lawsuits.

