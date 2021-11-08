A fan who was paralyzed at a Travis Scott concert in 2017 says that he's "devastated" by what happened at Astroworld on Friday night. Following a crowd surge during Scott's performance, eight attendees were killed and hundreds more were injured.

The fan, Kyle Green, was injured after being pushed off of a balcony at Terminal 5 in Manhattan. Scott had encouraged a separate fan to jump down from the second-floor earlier in the concert.

“I see you, but are you gonna do it?” the rapper said to the fan he neared the edge of the railing. “They gonna catch you. Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared!”



Green filed a lawsuit against Scott and other organizers of the event claiming that he was dragged off the floor by show staff “without a cervical collar, backboard, and other safety precautions," according to his lawyer, Howard Hershenhorn.

“He’s devastated and heartbroken for the families of those who were killed and for those individuals who were severely injured. He’s even more incensed by the fact that it could have been avoided had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about inciting people to behave in such a reckless manner,” Hershenhorn said in an interview Saturday.

