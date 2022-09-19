The latest alleged feud to capture the internet's attention occurred between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The latter accused the former of attacking him this past weekend – and even pulled out receipts to prove his bloody injuries – though the PLAYBOY artist has vehemently denied all the allegations brought against him.

Most recently, the 30-year-old got on the phone with DJ Akademiks on Sunday (September 18) to provide more context to his side of the story while doubling down on his stance that he had nothing to do with the New Orleans native's claims against him.

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic in April 2022 -- Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"What happened with August, bruh?" the Off the Record host pressed Lanez in a clip uploaded to his Instagram feed. "Everything good?"

The Canadian artist responded, "Brother, nah. Nothing happened. I don't even know what this kid is talking about, brother." Akademiks then confirmed, "Ok, so you not involved?!"

"No!" Lanez told the podcaster. "Hell no, like I don't know if he's doing promo. I don't know what that n*gga is talking about, brother."

At this point, DJ Ak told the "Shooters" hitmaker that upon reading the news initially he was in utter disbelief. "Yo, when I read it I'm like, 'Yo, Tory not even violent like that, bro,'" he told his friend.

"Yo, I can't even, yo... Ak," Lanez said, expressing his disbelief at how out of hand things have gotten for him in the past 48 hours.

