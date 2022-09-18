Early this morning, a social media outlet named Gossip of the City sparked a rumor that garnered much attention. The page alleged that two entertainers got into a physical altercation due to words that were shared online.

The account wrote, "Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy with Tory over something Tory said months ago. Tory was trying to show him love and August wanted to take it to a negative place & got knocked out! [skull and bones emoji]."

Shortly after their initial post, the page came back and added, "August was the negative one , not Tory. August felt some kind of way because Tory said he wouldn’t have “snitched “ on jada like August did. Tory tried to shake his hand and August ignored him. Tory asked him about it and August got negative and told him to keep that same energy."

Since then, hundreds of social media users have chimed in and reacted to the tweets. Some believe the story is made up and false, while others are picking sides. As everyone debated online, The Neighborhood Talk decided to ask the source. They sent a picture of the tweet to Tory on IG, and he liked it.

This prompted them to share the interaction with their one million followers, alluding that this was confirmation from Tory. "Tory hit us with a heart then removed it when we asked if the report was true about him and August getting into a lil scuffle," the page wrote for the caption.

However, the "Say It" singer quickly shut down those accusations. He hopped in the comment section and wrote, "That was an accident …. I didn’t confirm anything."

HNHH will make updates on this story as they come.