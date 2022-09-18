Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native posted a picture of him with a bloodied mouth and explained how the altercation came to be. "As I'm exiting the building after the show last night, a 4'11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n*ggas," the artist wrote. He then claimed that, despite being completely alone, he greeted everyone as they tried "press" him.

The 30-year-old stated that Tory was upset because he didn't "dap him up." He explained to Tory that he was a fan of his until he spoke about his business publicly. "I assumed he didn't like me, that's all," August added. Following their conversation, August alleged that Tory snuck and hit him. "There was never a 'fight!' Simply an assault." The "No Love" singer continued by adding that his team has footage of the entire incident, and he's waiting on them to release it.





Social media users then realized that Tory shared something on social media that seemingly denied all rumors. He wrote, "I don't know what everybody talking about... But I've been in the studio... I'm not in anything negative... I've been working on my myself... and being a better person."

