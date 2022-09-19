August Alsina shared photos of himself with a busted lip and more injuries on Instagram, Sunday night, claiming to have suffered the damage during an alleged fight with Tory Lanez. The incident reportedly went down in Chicago after the two ran into each other.

"Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building," Alsina captioned the series of bloody photos.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Lanez has since denied that the incident ever took place, telling DJ Akademiks: "I don't even know what the kid is talking about. I don't know if he is doing promo, I don't know what that n***a is talking about."

Alsina originally claimed the fight went down in a lengthy post detailing the altercation on Sunday afternoon. In the statement, he referred to the run-in as "simply an assault."

He claimed that Lanez had been upset because he didn't "dap him up."

"I assumed he didn't like me, that's all," Alsina explained.

Alsina later accused Lanez of leaking the story to the media on Twitter: "Y’all wouldn’t ever know about this if he didn’t try to go leak a story. Me & his ppl were the only ppl out there when this happened. But for the sake of story telling.. we gone always stand on TRUTH."

Check out Alsina's gruesome photos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

[Via]