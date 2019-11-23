People seem to really be enjoying Tory Lanez' new album Chixtape 5. The fifth in a series of sample-based, R&B-centric projects is considered the best by the artist himself, who sat down with HotNewHipHop recently to issue his own ranking of the Chixtape discography. The Canadian recording artist is finally getting the props he deserves with fans around the world swooning over the solid body of work on social media all week. After completely dominating our staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist this week, Tory's first-week sales numbers have officially been revealed and, so far, things are looking good for the Toronto rapper.

Featuring Ashanti, Jagged Edge, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, and a number of other nostalgic appearances, Chixtape 5 is being revealed to have had a solid first week in sales. If he had dropped the album on any different day, there's a good chance that he would have nabbed a No. 1 debut but, unfortunately, since Celine Dion released a new body of work on the same day, Tory is poised to start off at the second spot on the Billboard 200 with 90K equivalent album units moved.

Lanez is earning support from a number of his peers, including Trippie Redd who just dropped an album of his own this week. Commenting on a projection post by DJ Akademiks on social media, Trips noted that this should be considered a win for the Torontonian, dropping a "W" in his inbox. What did you think of Chixtape 5?