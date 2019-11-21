Canadian singer/rapper Tory Lanez is possibly experiencing his biggest career surge of all time right now. Releasing his incredibly thought-out album Chixtape 5 last week, the star utilized samples to perfection, going back in time to create a nostalgic experience for fans while still breathing new flavor into the vibes. Each week, our staff convenes to discuss our favorite songs of the last few weeks and, this time around, Chixtape 5 was a top pick for many. When it came time to put together our TIDAL Wave playlist, which is filled with staff selections, Tory Lanez appeared more than a handful of times, basically dominating the 37-track landscape. He's joined by a number of other high-profile singles.

Clearly, there are some big Lanez fans at the HNHH headquarters with eight of his songs appearing on this week's TIDAL showcase. In addition to our Chixtape choices, A Boogie wit da Hoodie's new single with Lil Uzi Vert pops up pretty early on, as well as Lil Baby's "Woah" and Trippie Redd's collaborative joint with DaBaby. Newcomer iann dior also earns a spot on the chart with REASON and Ab-Soul, 03 Greedo, and Pardison Fontaine all appearing as well.

Let us know whose list is your favorite and be sure to check out TIDAL for the best sound quality streaming service on the market.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

iann dior - Strings (feat. Gunna)

Tyga - Ayy Macarena

Tory Lanez & T-Pain - Jerry Sprunger

Tory Lanez - Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds (feat. The-Dream)

Lil Baby - Woah

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Tory Lanez - The Take (feat. Chris Brown)

Tory Lanez - The Trade (feat. Jagged Edge & Jermaine Dupri)

Tory Lanez - Beauty In The Benz (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Tory Lanez - Yessirr

Tory Lanez - A Fools Tale (Running Back) [feat. Ashanti]

Noah C (Editorial)

Pardison Fontaine - Take It Down (feat. Offset)

Medhane - Affirmation #1

REASON - Flick It Up (feat. Ab-Soul)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Maria

Lil Peep - Live Forever

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Pardison Fontaine - Take It Down (feat. Offset)

Tory Lanez - The Trade (feat. Jagged Edge & Jermaine Dupri)

Trippie Redd - Death (feat. DaBaby)

Buju Banton - Trust

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

DJ Shadow & Pusha T - Been Used Ta

Tory Lanez - If You Gotta… (feat. Fabolous)

Royce Da 5'9", CyHi Da Prynce, T.I., White Gold, Sy Ari Da Kid - Black Savages

Dave East - OG (feat. Rick Ross & The-Dream)

Dave East - What's Goin On (feat. Fabolous)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Medhane - Looking 4 Runtz (feat. MIKE)

Medhane - Affirmation #1

Trippie Redd - Death (feat. DaBaby)

Princess Nokia - Balenciaga

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

Doja Cat - Cyber Sex

Vince Staples, 6LACK & Mereba - Yo Love

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie - Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

The Game - Stainless (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Lil Peep - Rockstarz (feat. Gab3)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Dawn Richard & Brooke Candy - Ay Papi

Buju Banton - Trust

Tory Lanez - Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds (feat. The-Dream)

Glass Animals - Tokyo Drifting (feat. Denzel Curry)

Aron A (Editorial)

Hitmaka - Thot Box (Remix) [feat. Young M.A, Mulatto, Dreezy, DreamDoll & Chinese Kitty]

Giggs - Dark Was The Case

DJ Shadow & Pusha T - Been Used Ta

Q Da Fool - Playoffs (feat. Maxo Kream)

Young T & Bugsey - Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

FKA twigs - thousand eyes

DJ Shadow - Juggernaut

Royce Da 5'9", CyHi Da Prynce, T.I., White Gold, Sy Ari Da Kid - Black Savages

Q Da Fool - Playoffs (feat. Maxo Kream)