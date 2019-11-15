Tory Lanez Finally Releases Nostalgic "Chixtape 5" Project

The last few weeks have been building up to this moment for Tory Lanez. Fans have been begging for him to release the latest installment in his famed mixtape series, and on Friday morning, the rapper-singer shared his highly-anticipated project, Chixtape 5. The early 2000s-influenced record is crawling with star-studded features including looks from Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Ludacris, The-Dream, Mya, Mario, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Lloyd, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Slim, and Nyce.

Tory was able to work with some of his favorite artists on Chixtape 5 and shared with Billboard everyone "showed love" and didn't hesitate to jump on the album. "Mya surprised me. I think Mya bodied it for sure, but I also think Chris did his thing," Tory said "I didn't expect him to do his thing on 'Take You Down' with the hook and stuff. Trey Songz did a great job. He definitely surprised me because it's just always strange having to go back on something that you made such a big record, you know? The fact that he came back and showed out next to a beat that was very much like the original beat — it was just dope." Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)

2. The Trade ft. Jagged Edge & Jermaine Dupri

3. Jerry Sprunger ft. T-Pain

4. Beauty in the Benz ft. Snoop Dogg

5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)

6. The Take ft. Chris Brown

7. Broken Promises

8. The Fargo Splash ft. Ludacris

9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds ft. The-Dream

10. Yessirr

11. Best of You ft. Mya // Busted (SKIT)

12. The Cry ft. Mario

13. Still Waiting ft. Trey Songz

14. A Fools Tale (Running Back) ft. Ashanti

15. Thoughts ft. Lloyd & Lil Wayne

16. If You Gotta… ft. Fabolous

17. Room 112 ft. Slim & Nyce

18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)