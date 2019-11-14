When it came to who would be lending their vocals to Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez was keeping that information close to the chest. The highly-anticipated project drops on Friday, and the multi-faceted artist has been teasing his fans for weeks. Tory recently shared his T-Pain-assisted single "Jerry Sprunger" that sampled the latter's 2005 smash hit "I'm Sprung," and with it, she gave fans a sneak peek at the tracklist.

Tory has also recently shared the inspiration for Chixtape 5. "2000 -2006 ... I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5," he wrote on social media. "I have never went this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of enjoying for the last 8 months."

Now, the full tracklist has been revealed, and according to HHNM, features include Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Ludacris, The-Dream, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Lloyd, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, and Slim of 112. Tory asked his followers which feature they're looking forward to hearing the most, so let us know which track(s) you're expecting to be fire.

Tracklist

1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)

2. The Trade ft. Jagged Edge & Jermaine Dupri

3. Jerry Sprunger ft. T-Pain

4. Beauty in the Benz ft. Snoop Dogg

5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)

6. The Take ft. Chris Brown

7. Broken Promises

8. The Fargo Splash ft. Ludacris

9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds ft. The-Dream

10. Yessirr

11. Best of You ft. Mya // Busted (SKIT)

12. The Cry ft. Mario

13. Still Waiting ft. Trey Songz

14. A Fools Tale (Running Back) ft. Ashanti

15. Thoughts ft. Lloyd & Lil Wayne

16. If You Gotta… ft. Fabolous

17. Room 112 ft. Slim & Nyce

18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)