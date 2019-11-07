Tory Lanez Reveals "Chixtape 5" Tracklist With T-Pain Assisted Single "Jerry Sprunger"

Though it's been a minute since the Toronto Raptors took home the NBA Championship title, the Great North has once again come through to represent. With his upcoming Chixtape 5 arriving on November 15th, Tory Lanez has kicked things off with a brand new single, the T-Pain assisted "Jerry Sprunger." Currently available in select international markets, Fargo's latest is nostalgic on several levels: the Ashanti-centric album cover, the callback to late-nineties trash TV, and of course, the feature from T-Pain. The album's very conceit--the recurring sample of early millennium hits--speaks to the target demographic.

As for "Sprunger," it finds Tory employing his helium smooth cadence, delivering effortless melodies over an up-tempo, sensual instrumental. T-Pain plays the confident wingman, sliding onto the scene with some signature autotune vocals; together, the pair deliver a playful vibe, one that will likely appeal to whomever they're looking to woo. If you're looking for bars, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. Tory is a versatile artist, and his many different hats take time to cycle.

Be sure to check out the full, skit-laden tracklist, courtesy of HHNM.

1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)

2. The Trade

3. Jerry Sprunger (Feat. T-Pain)

4. Beauty in the Benz

5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)

6. The Take

7. Broken Promises

8. The Fargo Splash

9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds

10. Yessirr

11. Best of You // Busted (SKIT)

12. The Cry

13. Still Waiting

14. A Fools Tale (Running Back)

15. Thoughts

16. If You Gotta…

17. Room 112

18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)