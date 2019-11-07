mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Reveals "Chixtape 5" Tracklist With T-Pain Assisted Single "Jerry Sprunger"

Mitch Findlay
November 07, 2019 10:49
Jerry Sprunger
Tory Lanez Feat. T-Pain

Tory Lanez is Jerry and T. Pain is Steve Wilkos.


Though it's been a minute since the Toronto Raptors took home the NBA Championship title, the Great North has once again come through to represent. With his upcoming Chixtape arriving on November 15th, Tory Lanez has kicked things off with a brand new single, the T-Pain assisted "Jerry Sprunger." Currently available in select international markets, Fargo's latest is nostalgic on several levels: the Ashanti-centric album cover, the callback to late-nineties trash TV, and of course, the feature from T-Pain. The album's very conceit--the recurring sample of early millennium hits--speaks to the target demographic.

As for "Sprunger," it finds Tory employing his helium smooth cadence, delivering effortless melodies over an up-tempo, sensual instrumental. T-Pain plays the confident wingman, sliding onto the scene with some signature autotune vocals; together, the pair deliver a playful vibe, one that will likely appeal to whomever they're looking to woo. If you're looking for bars, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. Tory is a versatile artist, and his many different hats take time to cycle.

Be sure to check out the full, skit-laden tracklist, courtesy of HHNM.

1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)
2. The Trade
3. Jerry Sprunger (Feat. T-Pain)
4. Beauty in the Benz
5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)
6. The Take
7. Broken Promises
8. The Fargo Splash
9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds
10. Yessirr
11. Best of You // Busted (SKIT)
12. The Cry
13. Still Waiting
14. A Fools Tale (Running Back)
15. Thoughts
16. If You Gotta…
17. Room 112
18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)

