Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5 is arriving next month and while fans are mad excited some are a little frustrated since Tory has held back on revealing the exact date in November the tape will drop. We do know that the album will have some beloved samples and vibes from the early 2000s and Tory even curated a playlist of songs that inspired the project - T-Pain's 2005 track "I'm Sprung" leading by example.



In yet another update to Tory's feed, he reminded us of his era inspiration and how this tape will provide fans with some of his hardest work he's ever given them. "2000 -2006 ... I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5," he captioned some fly images of himself. "I have never went this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of enjoying for the last 8 months."

In a previous post, Tory shed a little light on some of the feelings fans will surely have after listening to the full offering. "Get ready to get mad and happy at your girl all in one sitting, get ready for countless nights of make up sex, get ready for pregnancy test, get ready for random 3 am calls, get ready for 'I don’t usually do this, but .... okay,'" he wrote.

We ready, Tory!!