Tory Lanez Ranks All His "Chixtapes" From Worst To Best

Tory Lanez goes through his "Chixtape" discography and lets us know his favorites.

With the release of Tory Lanez' Chixtape 5 today, we're left feeling pretty nostalgic. If you haven't checked out the newest addition to the Canadian superstar's discography yet, let us tell you that it's a must-listen. In fact, you don't even need to take our word for it. Tory will tell you himself that this is one of the best pieces of art he's constructed. We recently had Lanez in the office and, during his visit, he reminisced on the success of his Chixtape series. Remembering each instalment, the singer/rapper gave us a full ranking of the projects, going from worst to best.

Now, if we're being completely honest, there is no bad Chixtape. They're all solid projects and have been ultimate displays of Tory's growth over the years. However, a ranking was required and the Toronto native came through. His least favorite of the bunch happens to be the inaugural Chixtape, explaining that it contained the least amount of samples on it. He also wasn't entirely comfortable with the direction of it yet. "It was my first all R&B project," he tells us. "When I sampled it, and I did it, I just wanted it to be appreciated as an all R&B project. I didn't really have the structure of all the samples."



Photo Credit: Joshua “Midjordan” Farias

As for his fourth favorite, Tory opted for Chixtape 3. "I think 3 was an incredible project from start to finish," says Tory about it. The fourth version of the series appears at the next spot, but he has nothing bad to say about it. Noting that the samples were the most up-to-date, Tory absolutely fell in love with the fourth Chixtape.

It took a lot of brainpower for Tory to decide on what to put at No. 2 and No. 1 but, ultimately, he chose Chixtape 2 as his second-best in the list. "Chixtape 2 is where the idea was really reborn again and it started to turn into a series," he says. If you listened to his brand new album, you'll know rightfully why he places it at the pole position.

"Chixtape 5 had to take the number one spot," he admitted. "Just because of how great it is, and the production, and just the surprises and what happens and the ride that it takes you on. Musically, as a consumer, I think the experience of Chixtape 5 is probably the best experience. The story concludes a little bit but also doesn't end."



Photo Credit: Joshua “Midjordan” Farias