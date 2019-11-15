As we near the end of the year, there are only a handful of albums that stand out as true contenders for the highest-quality pieces of work in 2019. We're still waiting on a few key artists to drop but one of them, Tory Lanez, just came through with his highly-anticipated project Chixtape 5.

Throughout his career, the Canadian rapper has marked his territory with the Chixtape series, growing into the man and artist he is today as a direct result. Teasing the fifth iteration for damn-near the last twelve months, it's finally here and it definitely does not disappoint. Right off the bat, we're thrown back into the early 2000s with features from Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, Ashanti, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, The-Dream, and many more. Using some classic samples and re-purposing them to give them a modern vibe, Tory Lanez truly does something we haven't heard in a while. You can see how much work was put into the creation of the fifth Chixtape.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Spanning eighteen songs, early reviews are incredibly positive for Lanez' latest effort. Fans are feeling the nostalgic vibes, looking forward to seeing how the body of work sits over the weekend.

Listen to Chixtape 5 below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.