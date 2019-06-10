Back in October of last year, former adversaries Drake and Chris Brown appeared onstage together in L.A. to squash their beef in public fashion. Eight month later, they've got a new song together. Although "No Guidance," a single taken from Brown's forthcoming Indigo album, just arrived on Saturday morning, it's already climbed the ranks and easily secured a spot as our #1 song of the week.

Chris Brown and Tyga lead all artists this week with two appearances apiece inside of the top ten. New song barely missing out on spots include Future's "Please Tell Me" (#11), Roddy Ricch's "Out The Mud (#12), Tyga and Chris Brown's "February Love" (#13), and Tee Grizzley, YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Young Grizzley World" (#14).

----

10. Goldlink Feat. Tyler, The Creator & Jay Prince - U Say

Goldlink is gearing up for the release of a new album, Diaspora, at the end of this week, and the latest we've heard from it is "U Say," a new single featuring Tyler The Creator and Jay Prince. This one debuts at #10.

9. Kembe X Feat. Jay Rock, Ab-Soul & Zacari - Raised A Fool

What's going on between Kembe X and TDE? On his latest single, the Chicago rapper linked up with three members of the LA-based label (including two who are also in the slightly more exclusive Black Hippy supergroup). "Raised A Fool," the collaboration between Kembe, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Zacari, debuts at #10.

8. Tory Lanez Feat. Quavo & Tyga - Broke Leg

The only repeat track from last week, Tory Lanez's new Quavo and Tyga-assisted single holds on for another stint inside of our top ten. In its second week out, "Broke Leg" is down seven places from #1 to #8.

7. Polo G Feat. Lil Baby & Gunna - Pop Out Again

Chicago newcomer Polo G has a fantastic new album in Die A Legend, and with it he also make his debut appearance on our top ten. His first entry come in the form of a remix to his album's lead single, "Pop Out," which originally featured Lil Tjay but now stars Drip Harder compatriots Lil Baby and Gunna. "Pop Out Again" debuts at #7.

6. Black Eyed Peas Feat. Snoop Dogg - Be Nice

It's been a while since we heard anything from the Black Eyed Peas, but last week they returned with a new single with Snoop Dogg in tow. "Be Nice," which has a wide-ranging message about stopping violence and general meanness, debuts at #6.

5. Bas Feat. J.I.D - Fried Rice

Bas and J.I.D are two of the most respected artists on J. Cole's Dreamville label, and so fans should be excited that they're back on a song together. "Fried Rice" is Bas' first new single since last year's Milky Way album, and it debuts at #5.

4. Wale - Daylight

Is this the start of a new series of loosies from Wale? Bearing artwork that proclaims "My album finished I'm just out here playin'," his latest release is "Daylight," which presumably won't appear on whatever project he has in the works. This one debuts at #4.

3. Tyga Feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown - Haute

In just a short amount of time, we'll find out whether or not Tyga can parlay his recent resurgent success into a worthwhile full-length. Last week, he announced a new album entitled Legendary, and shared a few pre-release singles, one of which cracks our top ten. "Haute" features J Balvin and Chris Brown, and it debuts at #3.

2. Kevin Gates - Rich Off

Kevin Gates' Only The Generals Gon' Understand arrived with fairly little fanfare about ten days ago, but he's still managed to get two of its tracks on the last two editions of Top Tracks. Following "Luv Bug"'s appearance inside our top ten last week, "Rich Off" debuts at #2.

1. Chris Brown Feat. Drake - No Guidance

Breezy's latest taste of his forthcoming album Indigo is also his biggest commercial coup in quite some time, as a Drake feature is still quite valuable currency in 2019. "No Guidance" debuts at #1.