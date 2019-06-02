mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Cashes In On The Poppy Trade With "Rich Off"

Devin Ch
June 02, 2019 15:33
Rich Off
Kevin Gates
Produced by D.A. Doman

Kevin Gates shoots the gift without a safety pin on "Rich Off."


Kevin Gates' Only the Generals Gon Understand project dropped at the tail end of the week to medium buzz. That's not to say, with a little prodding Gates won't be sitting pretty this time next week. Only the Generals Gon Understand is as compact as it grossly unnerving at times. On "Rich Off," Kev talks a good game about earning his keep off the heroin trade, and he doesn't sound a touch out of tune.

Co-produced by the unlikely pairing of BlazeOnDaBeatz & D.A. Doman, "Rich Off" sits within the less placid side of Kevin Gates' polarizing personality. At times, Kev's manic tendencies allow him to live within his unspoken grasp of the immaterial world. Then without much warning, Kevin is back to peddling smut in the graceful manner of a Beavis and Butt-Head character. If "Rich Off" is any indication, Gates could very have another Luca Brasi within his grasps in no time. Hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I get bored, you know what it is
Big booty freak, I put her to sleep, she snorin' again
Check the Camry, water my tint, pop it with the safety pin
Sandwich bag an extra gram up off the scale and weigh it then.

- Kevin Gates

