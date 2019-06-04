Black Eyed Peas Tap Snoop Dogg For "Be Nice"

The Black Eyed Peas are a strange case, in a sense. At once cutting a legendary cloth in the rap game, while simultaneously having contributed to the amalgamation of mainstream crossover bubblegum hip-hop, The Peas have amassed quite the interesting discography. Not everyone can boast having produced for Nas and The Game, while also laying down vocals on "My Humps" - save for Will I Am. Still, the Peas name commands respect, and today they've once again returned with another single for the masses. This time, they've brought Snoop Dogg into the mix for "Be Nice."

It's unclear whether the new track is slated for an upcoming album, or merely a shining light of positivity amid a violent and bleak world. Either way, it's reminiscent of Peas of yore, picking up thematically where "Where Is The Love" left off. Snoop makes sure to offer up a few words, albeit delivered via cruise control, allowing his presence to carry the bulk of the load - yet given Snoop's iconic track record, sometimes, that's enough. Do you enjoy this one and its message? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

We should just pow-wow, and all of us meet up

And fight for each other, not one another

And when we talk, be nice to each other

Be cordial, be glad, be happy not sad