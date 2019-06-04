mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Eyed Peas Tap Snoop Dogg For "Be Nice"

Mitch Findlay
June 04, 2019 14:48
680 Views
52
4
CoverCover

Be Nice
Black Eyed Peas Feat. Snoop Dogg

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Black Eyed Peas preach a positive message on their new single.


The Black Eyed Peas are a strange case, in a sense. At once cutting a legendary cloth in the rap game, while simultaneously having contributed to the amalgamation of mainstream crossover bubblegum hip-hop, The Peas have amassed quite the interesting discography. Not everyone can boast having produced for Nas and The Game, while also laying down vocals on "My Humps" - save for Will I Am. Still, the Peas name commands respect, and today they've once again returned with another single for the masses. This time, they've brought Snoop Dogg into the mix for "Be Nice."

It's unclear whether the new track is slated for an upcoming album, or merely a shining light of positivity amid a violent and bleak world. Either way, it's reminiscent of Peas of yore, picking up thematically where "Where Is The Love" left off. Snoop makes sure to offer up a few words, albeit delivered via cruise control, allowing his presence to carry the bulk of the load - yet given Snoop's iconic track record, sometimes, that's enough. Do you enjoy this one and its message? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

We should just pow-wow, and all of us meet up
And fight for each other, not one another
And when we talk, be nice to each other
Be cordial, be glad, be happy not sad

Black Eyed Peas Snoop Dogg
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Black Eyed Peas Tap Snoop Dogg For "Be Nice"
52
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject