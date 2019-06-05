Kembe X Returns With Jay Rock, Ab-Soul & Zacari For Hot Single "Raised A Fool"

Back in 2016, Kembe X released his debut album Talk Back, a record that was given a stamp of approval by hip hop heads around the world. Following that project, fans only received sprinkles of new music from the rapper, and then he returned in September 2018 with a single titled "Exclamation," a lyrical powerhouse that came with rumors of a new project on the horizon. Kembe is back once again with a collaborative-heavy track, "Raised A Fool," that features Top Dawg Entertainment artists Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Zacari. If this is just a taste of what we can expect from Kembe, everyone better buckle up.

"I wanna drop ten albums," he told us in an interview. "That's kinda, a conversation I had with some of my friends that do this...one of them told me, Chance The Rapper said, 'You wanna know right now how many albums you want to put out.' I don't know why I listened to it like it was a fact but it really stuck with me. I wanna make ten albums. I wanna be in the game ten years plus. I don't want it to be because I have to, I want it to be because I have all these sounds and ideas in my head."

Quotable Lyrics

My whole family love the earth, we came from the dirt

Where the raisins burn, best thing they can do is stay alert, uh

Daddy used to push a Caddy off of pushing work

I'm like why you tell this story while we on the way to church?