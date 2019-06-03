mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Warms Up With Old School Jam "Daylight"

Mitch Findlay
June 03, 2019 12:34
Wale is "just out here playin'" on "Daylight."


June is upon us, and with it brings a new drop from Wale. As if on cue, he kicks off the brief loosie with a proclamation. "Summer's approaching," he spits. "I am the superego that humbled these vultures, I'm hungry, I'm focused." As Thelonius Martin's smooth, boom-bap infused instrumental cruises at a comfortable pace, Wale ably rides the wave, owning his insecurities like a badge of honor. "I'm troubled, I'm introverted, I'm nothing you know of," he admits. Yet it's not all bad, as even his shortcomings have yielded him success with the opposite sex, at least by his own account. 

As the song progresses, Wale's penchant for flow continues to emerge as one of his strongest attributes. His schemes switch in a refreshingly old-school fashion, as vivid imagery and wordplay work wonders in retaining interest. "Why worry about who cappin, when I got the guillotine?" he asks, amidst chimes and faint guitar. "These n***as using anxiety for an aesthetic." Be sure to check out "Daylight" now, in case you might have forgotten what Wale is capable of weaving up.

Quotable Lyrics

These n***as using anxiety for an aesthetic
While I struggle in some environments after I settle
N***a been vicious with that mic though
Built an enterprise so n***as rise from what I grown

Wale
