Polo G Reunites Lil Baby & Gunna On "Pop Out Again"

Chicago rapper Polo G has been busy putting in work on his debut album Die A Legend, which is set to arrive at Midnight. Now, a single from the track has arrived in select international markets, featuring the tried and true duo of Lil Baby and Gunna, real friends if ever there were. "Pop Out Again" features a somber instrumental, with a melancholic, piano-driven chord progression; it's not entirely new territory for Baby and Gunna, who lined Drip Harder with production of this nature. Though the track derives from an existing original, Polo G keeps things fresh with a new verse, proving he's beyond the laziness often associated with remixes and revisitation.

"Runnin' through the hundreds new blue check I guess I'm verified," raps Polo. "Coppin off this ecstasy I'm rollin' like I'm paralyzed." Overall, it's a promising look at the album to come, and should do well in pleasing fans of the Lil Tjay-assisted original. Do you think the second version is the superior one? Sound off below, and look for that Die A Legend album to hit stores at midnight.

