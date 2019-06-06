mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GoldLink Recruits Tyler, The Creator & Jay Prince For "U Say"

Alex Zidel
June 06, 2019 13:26
U Say
GoldLink Feat. Tyler, The Creator & Jay Prince

GoldLink's new album "Diaspora" will release on June 12.


GoldLink is one of the most overlooked artists out right now. The 26-year-old consistently drops some of the most interesting vibes, clearly being gifted in song composition, structure, and general creativity. Last week, he introduced a new song to the world with "Joke Ting" and today, he's continuing the album rollout with another single, making way for "U Say" with Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince.

After the announcement was made that GoldLink will be joining Tyler, The Creator on his upcoming tour, it makes sense that the two have collaborated on a new record. "U Say" features both Tyler and London rapper Jay Prince. It will likely be included on the upcoming Diaspora album, which the DMV-based artist confirmed is coming next week.

What do you make of this one and are you looking forward to Diaspora?

Quotable Lyrics:

Your boyfriend pissed off
Smackin' his lips off
The fact my lips are covered in your lip gloss

GoldLink
GoldLink Tyler, The Creator Jay Prince diaspora new song new music upcoming album
