With one of this year's best albums so far, Tyler, The Creator is looking to bring IGOR across the country with his upcoming tour experience. After teasing a tour for much of the last week, Tyler finally made an official announcement today by revealing the dates and openers for the IGOR tour.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Travelling for a total of two months at the end of summer, Tyler, The Creator will be teaming up with (his boyfriend) Jaden Smith, Blood Orange and GoldLink as they take on some major markets in the United States, Canada and Europe. The 34-date show will kick off during the rapper's headlining set at Bumbershoot in Seattle before continuing in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more. Tyler will also be returning to London for several dates after being banned from the United Kingdom for so long. GoldLink will be joining the majority of dates as a support act while Jaden and Blood Orange are splitting appearances.

As reported by Complex, IGOR is Tyler's first album to have reached the top of the Billboard 200. The project has earned a significant amount of praise with many crossing their fingers that it gets recognized come award season. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday to the IGOR tour. Will you be picking up a ticket?