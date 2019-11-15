T.I. has dipped from the radar ever since he revealed that he attends his daughter's gynecology visits to ensure his 18-year-old is still a virgin. "Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," he said. "And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The reveal pulled in a lot of remarks by people who found the news shocking, eventually leading the podcasters to pull the interview. The "Big Things Poppin'" rapper has yet to respond to his past remarks and his daughter has unfollowed him on Instagram.

T.I.'s wife Tiny has also remained mute on the situation until recently when she responded to a comment on her Instagram. Tiny shared an image of her and T.I. on the move, leading one of her followers to comment: "Is Deyjah okay? We care."

Tiny simply responded with our emojis: "🙄🙄🙄🙄"



Image by @majorgirl Instagram

Lil Yachty recently weighed in on the matter, sharing his opinion on T.I.'s family rituals. "I just feel like when it come to someone's children on such a personal matter, no one can honestly tell somebody how to raise their children, or how to take care of them or how to look after them," he said. "That's that man's child."