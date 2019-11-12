Twitter was up in arms last week upon discovering that T.I. still accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to confirm whether her hymen (and virginity) is still intact. This revelation was made during T.I.'s appearance on Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi's Ladies Like Us podcast. The story drew reactions from a range of folk - the majority of them being condemnatory of Tip's behavior and logic. Iggy Azalea suggested he seek treatment and Deyjah herself liked tweets of people arguing for her freedom from surveillance. Planned Parenthood also weighed in to emphasize the widely-known and clinically-proven fact that the state of one's hymen doesn't necessarily reveal anything about their sex life.

TooFab has done its usual job of asking celebrities they run in to to comment on trending topics, so now we have a response from Lil Yachty on the hymen situation. Yachty takes a relativist stance on the issue, claiming T.I. cannot be judged for his parental decisions. "I just feel like when it come to someone's children on such a personal matter, no one can honestly tell somebody how to raise their children, or how to take care of them or how to look after them," he said. "That's that man's child."

Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, was able to view the Great Hymen Debacle of 2019 with a sense of humor. Check out the T.I. meme he shared.