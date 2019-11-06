hymen
- TVT.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For Hymen CommentsOn a new episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," the rapper apologizes to his daughter Deyjah Harris for his hymen comments last year.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsLawmakers Looking To Reportedly Ban "Virginity Testing" After T.I.'s CommentsT.I.'s comment inspires policymakers to get active.By Arielle London
- AnticsRosenberg Claims T.I.'s Virginity Take Stems From Personal ExperienceRosenberg believes T.I. is simply projecting. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsT.I & Tiny Hit Red Table Talk To Address "Hymen-Gate" ControversyT.I. has decided to clear the air once and for all. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Has T.I.'s Back Even If He's "Wrong": "That’s My Brother"Cardi B has formed a strong bond between T.I. and Chance The Rapper. By Chantilly Post
- TVT.I. Hitting Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" To Address Virginity CommentsT.I. will discuss the controversy with Jada Pinkett Smith.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePornHub Issues Statement On T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris: ReportHymen-gate continues in the strangest of ways.By Alex Zidel
- GramTiny Harris Uses Emojis To Respond To T.I. & Daughter's Virginity ControversyTiny had no words. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Joe Budden Podcast Weighs In On T.I.'s Hymen ControversyThey don't think the rapper should have talked about it publicly.By Erika Marie
- GossipLil Yachty On T.I.'s Hymen Checkups: "That's That Man's Child"The hymen news will be over soon. By Noah C
- GramT.I.'s Daughter Unfollows Him On Instagram After Hymen ControversyTroubleman's living up to his name. By Chantilly Post
- GramSnoop Dogg Posts Savage T.I. "Hymen" Meme; 50 Cent Reacts50 Cent has no clue what T.I. was talking about.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsIrv Gotti Weighs In On T.I. & "The Great Hymen Debacle" Of 2019Irv Gotti understands where T.I. is coming from. By Mitch Findlay
- TVJeannie Mai Defends T.I.'s "Hymen" Comments About Deyjah: "I Was A Very Wild Girl"Jeezy's girlfriend understands why T.I. would be concerned about his daughter's virginity.By Alex Zidel
- BeefPlanned Parenthood Subs T.I. For Comments About Daughter's Hymen"Idk who needs to hear this but..."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Likes Several Tweets Trashing Her Dad For "Hymen" CommentDeyjah apparently shares the same sentiment as her father's critics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Says He Takes 18-Year-Old Daughter To Gynecologist To 'Check Her Hymen'Umm...By Noah C