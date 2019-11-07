We think it's safe to say that T.I.'s wise-man image was shattered just a little bit when he admitted that he sits in on his daughter's gynecologist appointments to ensure she's still a virgin. Tip revealed the tidbit of information when he paid a visit to Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi's Ladies Like Us podcast. "This is the thing," he said. "Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."



Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images

The "Live Your Life" rapper pulled in a lot of criticism for obvious reasons and now the podcasters who conducted the interview have responded to their reaction of T.I.'s ritual since they were blasted for laughing after his reveal. Nazanin (Miguel's wife) posted a statement to her Instagram explaining how her laughter was a "knee jerk reaction" to T.I.'s statement.

"We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment," she wrote, on behalf of her and Nadia. "The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish."

The two women have since decided to delete the episode of the podcast and "take full accountability" for their poor reaction. T.I. has yet to respond.