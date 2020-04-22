Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series has been the highlight of the coronavirus quarantine for so many people. Kicking off with the two super producers themselves going head to head, the series has given us battles between Boi-1da and Hit-Boy, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch, T-Pain and Lil Jon, DJ Premier and RZA, and more. Most recently, we saw Teddy Riley and Babyface finally battle it out on Monday night, after several delays got in their way. Now that these battles have become such a crucial source of entertainment for folks in self-isolation, larger demands are being made, and Tim and Swizz are well aware. Timbo recently elaborated on how he and Swizz plan to expand the beloved series, and touched on the possibility of getting Dr. Dre and Diddy to go head to head, a face-off that many are dying to see.

“Me and Swizz had this idea for quite some time," Tim revealed. "And [Teddy Riley and Babyface's battle] showed how powerful we are. So, Verzuz TV has to be now. Taking it to the next level." Tim and Swizz recently trademarked "Verzuz TV," which the former confirmed means that fans can expect the series to grace our television screens "this year." It is not yet known on which platform it will debut, but they've had plenty of networks interested in picking up the series. However, Tim notes that, “right now we’re still strategizing" the premise of the show, "weighing all of our options, [and] making smart moves.”

One battle that many hip hop fans feel is a must for the series is Dre vs. Diddy, but several signs point to Dre's disinterest in participating. During the Teddy Riley and Babyface battle, Dre called Teddy and told him, "I don't know if I'm interested in doing [it] but we'll see what it is. I was going back and forth with Puff earlier today." Tim echoed this uncertainty regarding what would be an exceptionally legendary battle, saying that "only time will tell" if it's going to happen. “I want to see my musical idol, Dr. Dre," he admits, though. "He [is] who I look up to."

He also addressed the desire many have vocalized to see female artists included in the Verzuz series. “We [are] working on the ladies. That takes some time,” he said. “Me and Swizz really work to put these celebrations together. And females have to be right. Being that we are in quarantine.” In the meantime, fans have been coming up with other hypothetical battles and deciding who would win, including Bow Wow vs. Romeo, and Jay-Z vs. Drake.

Who do you want to see go head to head in a Verzuz battle?

