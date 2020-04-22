There has been much talk of battles lately. It feels as if just yesterday social media was debating "top" rappers lists incessantly, much like hip hop and R&B fans are doing with the current Instagram Battle wave. What started off as an innocent way to pass the time during quarantine has shifted into a full-blown business for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with Verzuz.

View this post on Instagram #VERZUZ Recap @therealswizzz vs @timbaland #verzuztv 🎬 @artokoro A post shared by Verzuz (@verzuztv) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

The wave has caused fans to engage in debates on which two artists are similar enough to face-off in an IG Live Battle, and recently, Drake was pitted against Jay Z. These two names together obviously evoked a reaction from hip hop fans, and it's safe to say that the discussion regarding this hypothetical battle elicited strong responses.

"This conversation about a hit battle between Jay and Drake.. lets dead it. Jay will wash Drake. and I mean wash. Its Hov. You young n*ggas only know Jay for 4:44. Sit this one out," one Twitter user said. Another added, "I mean Drake has many chart toppers. Does this mean that in a 20 song battle against one of your faves like Jay Z or Kanye, he comes out on top? Lmao. Is that how it works?"

However, there were plenty of OVO fans that pointed out Drake's accomplishments. If Drake and Jay went head-to-head on one of these IG Live Battles, who do you think would come out on top? Check out a few responses from fans below.