Fans had a lot to say about the hypothetical battle between Jay Z & Drake. Who do you think would win?
There has been much talk of battles lately. It feels as if just yesterday social media was debating "top" rappers lists incessantly, much like hip hop and R&B fans are doing with the current Instagram Battle wave. What started off as an innocent way to pass the time during quarantine has shifted into a full-blown business for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with Verzuz.
The wave has caused fans to engage in debates on which two artists are similar enough to face-off in an IG Live Battle, and recently, Drake was pitted against Jay Z. These two names together obviously evoked a reaction from hip hop fans, and it's safe to say that the discussion regarding this hypothetical battle elicited strong responses.
"This conversation about a hit battle between Jay and Drake.. lets dead it. Jay will wash Drake. and I mean wash. Its Hov. You young n*ggas only know Jay for 4:44. Sit this one out," one Twitter user said. Another added, "I mean Drake has many chart toppers. Does this mean that in a 20 song battle against one of your faves like Jay Z or Kanye, he comes out on top? Lmao. Is that how it works?"
However, there were plenty of OVO fans that pointed out Drake's accomplishments. If Drake and Jay went head-to-head on one of these IG Live Battles, who do you think would come out on top? Check out a few responses from fans below.