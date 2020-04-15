The Instagram Live battles have been taking over the 'Gram over the past few weeks and providing an endless source of entertainment for all watching. However, there's something to be said about the artists who've participated in these battles being OGs for the most part. Though not many rappers have jumped in on this, since it was mainly to spotlight producers, it appears that we likely won't be seeing T.I. get in on the fun anytime soon.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Hopping on ESPN, T.I. was asked whether he had any interest in getting in on the IG Live battles to which he provided the perfect response. "Man, I ain't really trippin', bruh. I battled with the crack era, and won," he said. "I'm a refugee from the war on drugs. I'm a veteran of the war on drugs and, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm still here."

Though it was a bit of a cheeky response, he did elaborate further on these dope battle series we've been seeing on Instagram Live, though he admits, he doesn't look at it as a competition.

"As far as catalogs go, I don't see 'em as battles. I see 'em as celebrations," he added.

Perhaps we could see T.I. go head-to-head with another artist in the future but the question is: Who is the best-suited opponent? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.