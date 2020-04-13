Instagram Live Battle
- MusicLil Durk & G Herbo Keep Their Promise During Hit BattleLil Durk and G Herbo vowed to play their favourites from each other's catalogue during their hit battle on IG live, and that's exactly what they did.ByLynn S.19.4K Views
- MusicLudacris Comments On R. Kelly Lyric Following BacklashLudacris speaks on R. Kelly lyrics he dropped during the recent Instagram Live battle he had with Nelly.ByRose Lilah9.5K Views
- MusicTrina & Trick Daddy Have IG Live Battle & It Was Hilariously Out Of ControlTrina and Trick Daddy had their own IG Live Battle, and it was as wild as you'd expect from these two longtime friends.ByErika Marie8.6K Views
- MusicT.I. Has The Perfect Response To Whether He'll Do An IG Live BattleT.I. beat the crack era. No need to get in on the IG Live battle.ByAron A.3.7K Views
- BeefJa Rule Suggests 50 Cent's Scared To Go Hit-For-HitAfter 50 Cent declined Ja Rule's offer to go hit-for-hit, the Murder Inc rapper responds with a Mobb Deep reference. ByAron A.4.2K Views
- Music50 Cent Offers Enigmatic Response To Ja Rule Challenging Him To IG BattleJa Rule recently said he was open to battling 50 Cent on IG Live, but Fif's response left fans wondering if he would accept the challenge.ByErika Marie24.9K Views