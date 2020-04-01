IG Live Battles
- MusicBrandy Says Monica Shot Down IG Live BattleBrandy explains why there will not be an IG Live head-to-head between her and fellow r'n'b OG, Monica.By Rose Lilah
- MusicKhia Challenged Trina To An IG Battle & The Internet Had A Lot To SayKhia has continuously targeted her nemesis, rapper Trina, and this time she challenged her fellow femcee to an IG Live Battle.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Talks IG Battles: "Drake Probably Got Me... Jay Z Got Me"French Montana has been making headlines after declaring that he could take on Kendrick Lamar in an IG Battle, and now he names artists who he says would take him down.By Erika Marie
- MusicErykah Badu Responds To Fan Who Says She'd Win Battle Against Lauryn HillErykah Badu and Lauryn Hill were pitted against each other in a hypothetical Instagram Live Battle, and Ms. Badu let it be known who would take the crown.By Erika Marie
- MusicStevie J Wants IG Live Battle: "I'll End Any X Every Producers Career"Stevie J says he can take the heat because he's one of, if not the best in the game—yes, even Kanye West.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay Z & Drake Fans Debate Hypothetical IG Live Battle Between RappersFans had a lot to say about the hypothetical battle between Jay Z & Drake. Who do you think would win?By Erika Marie
- GramBabyface Tests Positive For COVID-19, Accepts Invite For Teddy Riley IG BattleBabyface shared that he and his family have recovered from Covid-19, and now he's ready for his IG Battle with Teddy Riley.By Erika Marie
- GramInstagram Disables Live Split-Screens, Panic Ensues Before It's ReinstatedInstagram users had a meltdown after the social media network's dual Live screen feature went down.By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain & Lil Jon Are Set To Go Head-To-Head In IG Live BattleT-Pain was supposed to face off with Scott Storch, but instead, he's taking on Lil Jon this Saturday.By Erika Marie
- MusicScott Storch & Mannie Fresh Are Bringing Hits To IG Live BattleScott Storch and Mannie Fresh are going toe-to-toe with a few of their best hits over on Instagram Live.By Erika Marie
- GramTory Lanez Crowns French Montana The Winner Of Their IG Music BattleTory Lanez and French Montana went head-to-head on IG Live where they played 20 of their hit songs.By Erika Marie